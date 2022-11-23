Garmin (GRMN) Expands Customer Base With Palomino Selection

Garmin GRMN is consistently gaining momentum among customers on the back of its robust automotive offerings.

This is evident from GRMN’s Garmin ONE (Operation, Navigation, Entertainment) solution that was recently picked by Palomino RV to boost its Pause line of travel trailers.

With Garmin ONE technology, Palomino aims to provide camping trailer users with seamless control of camper systems, navigation and entertainment.

Moreover, the Palomino trailer system can be controlled with smartphone and tablet by downloading the Garmin RV Controls app. Users can also pair the system with Garmin Drive app to access real-time traffic updates and weather information.

Strengthening Clientele to Boost Automotive Segment

The selection of Garmin ONE technology by Palomino added strength to the customer base of Garmin.

Apart from this recent pick, in August, Arctic Cat chose Garmin’s Tread navigators to outfit the new Wildcat XX Black Hills Edition side-by-side vehicles for technical trail riding, difficult climbs and rock crawling.

We believe that the growing selection of Garmin’s automotive offerings will continue to drive GRMN’s automotive segment revenues in the upcoming period.

The automotive segment generated sales of $135.6 million, accounting for 12% of total third-quarter 2022 revenues.

Robust Portfolio of Automotive Solutions

Garmin is steadily bringing innovative technology-enabled automotive solutions to win customers and retain the existing ones.

In July, Garmin introduced dezlCam OTR710, featuring a high-definition dash cam to provide a safe-driving experience to drivers.

In June, GRMN launched the dezl OTR series of trucking navigators featuring arrival planning with automatic birds-eye satellite imagery for high-resolution aerial views during truck entries at the security gates and while loading at dock destinations.

GRMN also unveiled the dezl Headset series, featuring high-quality audio, active noise cancellation and a battery life of up to 50 hours to provide a better travel experience to drivers on the road.

The continuous launch of automotive solutions is expected to help Garmin bolster its presence in the growing automotive market.

This, in turn, is likely to aid GRMN raise investors' optimism on the stock in the days ahead.

Shares of GRMN have been down 33.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 37.9%.

