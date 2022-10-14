Garmin (GRMN) Boosts Citation Excel/XLS Performance With G5000

Garmin GRMN is putting in strong efforts to bolster its presence in the aviation industry on the back of its robust key offerings.



The latest European Union Aviation Safety Agency ("EASA") approval for upgrading the Cessna Citation Excel and XLS aircraft fleet with Garmin’s G5000 integrated flight deck is a testament to the aforesaid statement. This reflects the efficiency and reliability of the company’s aviation-related offerings.



G5000 comes with automatic flight guidance and control systems combined with weather, charts, traffic, terrain and global connectivity options. Further, it offers an intuitive touchscreen interface and bright, high-resolution displays.



Its integrated avionics suite caters to airspace modernization needs and helps reduce operational costs.



It delivers a fully integrated Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out solution, compliant with Federal Aviation Administration and EASA rules.

Focus on Citation Excel/XLS

With G5000, Garmin strives to deliver an enhanced in-flight experience to pilots of Citation Excel/XLS.



In a bid to achieve this, G5000 enables pilots to view maps, charts, flight plan information, weather, checklists, TAWS, TCAS and Garmin SafeTaxi airport diagrams simultaneously with the help of its three landscape-oriented flight displays and split-screen capability.



The jets under review will get Emergency Descent Mode feature with G5000. The flight deck enables pilots to avail of the ADS-B Out solution, which is integrated into it.



These features are aimed at improving the flight performance by reducing the pilot’s workload. This, in turn, is likely to favor Garmin’s adoption among pilots.

Aviation in Focus

We believe that the company’s strong endeavors to bolster its aviation segment, which offers integrated avionics or flight decks, panel-mounted navigation, traffic, audio, transponder, weather, and other products such as portable and wearable solutions, will continue driving its momentum among various flight owners and pilots.



Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions — Garmin Autonomi, comprising Emergency Descent Mode, Electronic Stability, and Protection and Autoland — has emerged as a key catalyst for its aviation business.



Moreover, a robust flight display portfolio has been playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.



The company enjoys solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.



All these factors are expected to continue aiding the company’s aviation segment in the future. Notably, the segment generated sales of $204.7 million in second-quarter 2022, increasing 13% on a year-over-year basis.



However, macroeconomic headwinds and normalization in demand toward the pre-pandemic level remain overhangs for the company. The company is facing softness in its other segments, such as fitness, marine and auto, which is concerning. Coming to the price performance, Garmin has lost 41% on a year-to-date basis.

