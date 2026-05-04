Garda To Acquire Assertio For $21.80/shr

(RTTNews) - Assertio Holdings (ASRT) said, on May 1, 2026, Assertio and Garda Therapeutics entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, pursuant to which Garda has increased its offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Assertio to $21.80 per share in cash with no contingent value right.

Following the successful completion of the tender offer, Garda will acquire any remaining shares through a second-step merger at the same price. Upon completion, Assertio's common stock will no longer be listed on Nasdaq.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqCM, Assertio shares are up 17.27 percent to $21.66.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.