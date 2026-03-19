Gap's Positive Comps Streak: Near-Term Strength or Peak Cycle?

The Gap, Inc. GAP has been steadily regaining its footing, with a sustained streak of positive comparable sales signaling a meaningful turnaround in its core business. The company’s renewed focus on product relevance, sharper merchandising and stronger brand storytelling has helped it reconnect with consumers across income groups. As macroeconomic uncertainties persist, Gap’s ability to deliver consistent comps growth stands out, raising a key question: Is this momentum a sign of durable strength or nearing a cyclical peak?



The numbers tell a compelling story. Gap reported its eighth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales, with comps rising 3% in the fourth quarter. The namesake Gap brand delivered an impressive 7% comp growth on top of a similar gain last year, marking its ninth straight quarter of increases. Old Navy also remained a steady performer with comps up 3%, while Banana Republic posted a 4% increase. On a full-year basis, net sales grew 2% with comps up 3%, reflecting consistent demand despite external pressures. However, not all segments contributed equally, as Athleta lagged with a 10% decline in comparable sales during the quarter.



Beyond the headline growth, Gap’s operational discipline has played a crucial role in sustaining performance. The company has reduced discounting, improved average unit retail and strengthened inventory management, all of which have supported margins and brand perception. Its strategic playbook — centered on brand reinvigoration, cultural relevance and category focus — is clearly gaining traction, particularly at Old Navy and the flagship Gap brand. At the same time, investments in new growth avenues such as beauty, accessories and “fashiontainment” signal management’s intent to diversify revenue streams and deepen customer engagement.



External factors like tariff pressures, cost inflation and uneven segment performance could challenge margin expansion going forward. Additionally, the continued weakness in Athleta highlights that the turnaround is not yet uniform across the portfolio. While Gap’s comps streak underscores strong near-term execution, sustaining this trajectory will depend on consistent product innovation, successful scaling of new initiatives and resilience in a volatile retail environment.

GAP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 6.3% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 2.8%.

GAP Stock's Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, GAP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27X compared with the industry’s average of 16.10X.

GAP Stock's P/E Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAP’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.5% and 7.9%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.7% rise in sales and 12.20% growth in earnings. The company’s EPS estimate for both fiscal years has remained stable in the past seven days.



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Other Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks in the retail space, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, Tapestry, Inc. TPR and FIGS Inc. FIGS.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



Tapestry, which was formerly known as Coach, Inc., is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 26.5% and 11.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TPR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.8%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago reported number. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.