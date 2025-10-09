Markets
GAP

Gap Partners With Google Cloud To Advance AI-Powered Retail Innovation

October 09, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Gap, Inc. (GAP), a clothing and accessories retailer, on Thursday announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, a business segment Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) of to accelerate its human-centered, digitally enabled technology strategy.

The collaboration aims to integrate AI across the company's brands Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta to enhance product creation, customer experience, and employee enablement.

The company said that using Google Cloud technologies such as Gemini, Vertex AI, and BigQuery, Gap expects to boost innovation and efficiency.

The company is also using AI to empower employees, improving agility and decision-making.

In the pre-market trading, 1.31% higher at $20.95 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.