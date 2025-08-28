The Gap Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Gap Inc. (GAP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $216 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $206 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $3.725 billion from $3.720 billion last year.

The Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

