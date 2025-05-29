The Gap Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - The Gap Inc. (GAP) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $193 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $3.463 billion from $3.388 billion last year.

The Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

