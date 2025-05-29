Markets
GAP

The Gap Inc. Q1 Income Advances

May 29, 2025 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Gap Inc. (GAP) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $193 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $3.463 billion from $3.388 billion last year.

The Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $193 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $3.463 Bln vs. $3.388 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.