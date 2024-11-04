Gap Inc call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Gap (GAP) Inc with 3,708 calls trading, 2.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 72.10%. Nov-24 21 calls and 11/8 weekly 24 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.12. Earnings are expected on November 21st.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GAP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.