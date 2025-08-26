Gaotu Techedu Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) posted a second quarter net loss of RMB 216.0 million, compared with a net loss of RMB 429.6 million, last year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 0.88 compared to a loss of RMB 1.65. Non-GAAP net loss was RMB 206.8 million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB 418.0 million. Non-GAAP net loss per ADS was RMB 0.84.

Net revenues increased by 37.6% to RMB 1.39 billion from a year ago. Gross billings were RMB 2.25 billion, increased by 36.2%.

Total net revenues for the third quarter are expected to be between RMB 1.56 billion and RMB 1.58 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

