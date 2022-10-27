Gaming Levels Up and Into the Metaverse

By Brian Comiskey, Director of Thematic Programs

The U.S. gaming industry engages 164 million users across virtually every social demographic, an increase of nine million new users since 2019.[1] Gaming is driven by ingenious tech innovation that makes experiences deeply immersive, highly accessible and very customizable. Gamers of all ages are flocking to consoles and cloud streaming services, spurring the industry to continuously level up their technologies to sate the public’s appetite for new virtual worlds and challenges.

Beyond entertainment, gaming now shapes how we teach, test, collaborate and motivate across a variety of industries. Gaming software, platforms and technologies enable rich experiences that have pushed significant growth in terms of revenue and user populations. Per the latest forecast from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, gaming revenue will increase to $54.4 billion in 2023[2]. Additionally, some 73% of 224 million U.S. adults and adolescents now make up the active gaming population, according to CTA’s recently released study: The Future of Gaming 2022[3]. These findings illuminate an industry buoyed by diverse and cutting-edge gaming options.

At CES® 2023, game publishers, hardware manufacturers and retailers will have a wealth of creative and technical opportunities to explore this growing market, one that CTA knows uniquely as the convener of innovation at CES. Further, we actively monitor trends in the gaming industry as part of our robust work on the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games and Esports Index™ (PLAYER™)[4] and the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index™ (PLAYR2™)[5].

Here are a pair of key trends to watch as the gaming sector expands.

Gaming Soars to the Cloud

Advancements in cloud computing and gaming streaming services have whetted gamers’ appetites for new ways to access and interact with their gaming experiences.

With similar potential for expansive libraries like audio and video streaming services, cloud gaming offers the promise of easier access to a wider range of titles on a singular platform. Further, the improvement of latency and performance in cloud gaming software provides gamers with the flexibility to stream and play games from a variety of compatible devices that include laptops, smart TVs, tablets and even phones. The ability to capture mobile gamers is critical as it allows cloud gaming providers to tap into the double-digit growth in adoption rate of mobile gaming in recent years[6].

Despite the shutdown of Google Stadia in recent weeks, cloud gaming services are charting growth with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, Amazon’s Luna and Nvidia’s GeForce Now emerging as leading platforms bolstered by their more expansive catalogs of gaming titles. Consequently, and according to CTA research, nearly half of gamers in the U.S. are paying for a gaming subscription service, in part as a result of heightened awareness of, and access to, new and varied cloud options.

Still, while Google Stadia may not continue to operate in its current form, the software behind the platform has already demonstrated success as a white-label product for clients like AT&T[7]. With Google’s position as a leader in cloud infrastructure, it is very likely their expertise will be leveraged for another cloud gaming venture or to push the further advancement of this innovative technology into new applications for both consumers and enterprises across the entire industry.

Gearing Up for the Metaverse

Hardcore gamers and young people are also entering new digital realms via the evolution of the metaverse. Specifically, 62 million (37% of gamers) are excited to live out gaming experiences in the metaverse, with 38 million gamers self-identifying as metaverse enthusiasts, as CTA’s research has revealed.[8]

In fact, many consumers are experiencing the metaverse for the first time through gaming as their entry point. Fortnite emerged as an early leader in this nascent field through their combination of customization, licensing of major IP brands like Marvel, and the creation of unique in-game experiences such as concerts from artists including Ariana Grande[9].

Meanwhile, Roblox, another metaverse leader from the gaming space, saw 57.8 million members on its online gaming platform, a 23% jump from last year according to the company’s September 2022 metrics report.[10]

As a result, gamers anticipate that the future of gaming will see the increased incorporation of augmented and virtual reality to build even richer metaverse experiences. Nearly 30% will buy a VR/AR headset in the next 12 months.[11]

This is unsurprising, as the 41 million Americans who identify as active and avid gamers are serious investors in technologies that up the challenge and complexity of content. Gamers are emptying retailer inventories of immersive-enabling hardware such as 8K televisions and soundbars. More than half of U.S. gamers already use a TV with 4K or higher quality with 36% planning to upgrade to an 8K TV in the next 12 months. Some 40% will purchase gaming-caliber headsets with microphones, soundbars or surround-sound speakers and more to boost their experiences.[12]

As the metaverse evolves in the coming years from visual perception to a more tactile experience, haptic technologies -- like the vests and gloves on display at CES 2022 from exhibitors Owo and Skinetic -- will also become a key piece of gaming equipment to achieve full immersion. A Ready Player One-like gaming of a sci-fi future may truly be coming closer to our present.

Conclusion

Two-thirds (65%) of gamers expect gaming to become more social in the next five years because gaming is becoming more virtual, driven by the metaverse[13]. This expectation underscores that gaming has truly transformed from just an entertaining means of personal escape into a multifaceted platform where consumers can find social connection, and even enterprises can foster collaboration.

Ultimately, the gaming industry, through its hardware, software and other innovations, has a chameleonic potential to mold rich and immersive experiences for consumers and enterprises alike.

Find out more about what gaming trends are moving to the fore – they’ll be showcased at CES 2023. Major names in the industry will be exhibiting, among them Microsoft, Sony, AMD, Razer, Intel, Qualcomm and HyperX. Be there, and be first, to see what’s next. Register today.

Disclaimer:

This content is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. CTA does not offer or sell securities to any persons. No third party is authorized to make any recommendation with respect to any securities or any other disclosures on behalf of CTA. Please consult your financial adviser, investment professional, tax adviser or legal counsel prior to considering any investment.

This content may include or be based in part on projections, valuations, estimates and other financial data supplied by third parties, which have not been verified by CTA. This information should not be relied upon for the purpose of investing in any securities or for any other purposes without independent verification. Any information regarding projected or estimated investment returns are estimates only and should not be considered indicative of the actual results that may be realized or predictive of future performance. Past results should not be viewed as indicative of future performance.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

[1] https://shop.cta.tech/collections/research/products/the-future-of-gaming-2022

[2] https://www.cta.tech/Resources/Forecasts/Industry-Forecasts

[3] https://shop.cta.tech/collections/research/products/the-future-of-gaming-2022

[4] https://indexes.nasdaq.com/Index/Overview/PLAYER

[5] https://indexes.nasdaq.com/Index/Overview/PLAYR2

[6] https://shop.cta.tech/collections/research/products/the-future-of-gaming-2022

[7] https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/21/22738550/arkham-knight-google-stadia-att

[8] https://shop.cta.tech/collections/research/products/the-future-of-gaming-2022

[9] https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/09/fortnite-ariana-grande-concert-metaverse/

[10] https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/17/roblox-stock-pops-18percent-on-september-user-growth.html

[11] https://shop.cta.tech/collections/research/products/the-future-of-gaming-2022

[12] https://shop.cta.tech/collections/research/products/the-future-of-gaming-2022

[13] https://shop.cta.tech/collections/research/products/the-future-of-gaming-2022

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.