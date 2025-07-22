Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Appoints Carlo Santarelli as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

Gaming and Leisure Properties appoints Carlo Santarelli as Senior VP of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, effective August 18, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) has announced the appointment of Carlo Santarelli as the new Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, effective August 18, 2025. With over 25 years of experience in Equity Research and Investment Banking, Santarelli joins GLPI from Deutsche Bank, where he served as Managing Director of Gaming & Lodging Equity Research. He has also held positions at Bear Stearns, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo, and is recognized for his insights as a thought leader in the gaming and lodging sectors. GLPI's CEO Peter Carlino expressed confidence in Santarelli's industry knowledge and extensive network, highlighting his potential contributions to the company's growth and strategic initiatives. GLPI specializes in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate leased to gaming operators under triple-net lease agreements.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Carlo Santarelli as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, signals a strategic commitment to enhance corporate strategy and investor engagement.

Mr. Santarelli's extensive 25-year experience in Equity Research and Investment Banking, particularly in the gaming sector, brings valuable insights and expertise to the company.

The addition of a well-respected figure in the industry is likely to strengthen relationships with institutional investors and enhance GLPI's reputation in the market.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new Senior Vice President suggests a possible response to previous strategic challenges or weaknesses in the company's corporate strategy and investor relations.

Hiring an external candidate may indicate a lack of internal talent or succession planning, raising concerns about the company's ability to cultivate leadership from within.

The addition of a new executive position might increase operational costs, which could be viewed negatively if not accompanied by immediate positive financial impacts.

FAQ

Who is Carlo Santarelli?

Carlo Santarelli is the newly appointed Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations at GLPI.

When will Carlo Santarelli start his new position?

Carlo Santarelli will begin his role on August 18, 2025.

What is Carlo Santarelli's background?

He has over 25 years of experience in Equity Research and Investment Banking, previously with Deutsche Bank.

What will Mr. Santarelli's responsibilities include?

His responsibilities include developing growth opportunities, strategic relationships, and overseeing investor relations.

What is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)?

GLPI is a company that acquires and owns real estate leased to gaming operators under triple-net lease agreements.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GLPI Insider Trading Activity

$GLPI insiders have traded $GLPI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW DEMCHYK (SVP, Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,933 shares for an estimated $2,030,436 .

. E SCOTT URDANG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $689,370.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $GLPI stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GLPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLPI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GLPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GLPI forecast page.

$GLPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GLPI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GLPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $48.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $49.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Greg McGinniss from Scotiabank set a target price of $48.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $54.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mitch Germain from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 04/01/2025

Full Release



WYOMISSING, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (“GLPI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today that Carlo Santarelli has been appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, a new position at the Company. Mr. Santarelli will begin his new position on August 18, 2025 and will report to GLPI President and Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Moore.





Mr. Santarelli brings over 25 years of Wall Street experience in Equity Research and Investment Banking to his new role and joins the Company from Deutsche Bank where he was Managing Director of Gaming & Lodging Equity Research. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Mr. Santarelli held similar positions at Bear Stearns, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo. He consistently ranked highly in



Institutional Investor



and other sell-side analyst research polls as a thought leader in the space, providing unique perspectives on industry events and trends with his data-driven approach and stock picking talent. Carlo Santarelli graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics in 2000.





Peter Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GLPI, commented on the appointment, “We’ve known and respected Carlo’s research work on the gaming, lodging and gaming REIT sectors for many years. Carlo brings to GLPI an in-depth knowledge of the industry and its participants, having experienced GLPI’s original formation of the gaming triple-net-REIT structure from a research analyst and capital markets perspective. We value his deep network of contacts among institutional investors, sell-side analysts and a wide range of gaming industry operators and we look forward to the value of his contributions.”





In his new role, Mr. Santarelli will work with Mr. Carlino and GLPI’s senior management to develop and evaluate growth opportunities and strategic relationships, and will oversee investor relations interactions.







About Gaming and Leisure Properties







GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.









Contact



















Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.









Investor Relations











Desiree Burke, Chief Financial Officer





Joseph Jaffoni at JCIR









610/401-2900





212/835-8500









investorinquiries@glpropinc.com





glpi@jcir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.