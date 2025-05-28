GameStop vs. Boyd Gaming: Which Stock Has an Edge at the Moment?

GameStop Corp. GME and Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD operate in vastly different arenas under the broad umbrella of consumer discretionary. GameStop, a specialty retailer of video games and electronics and once synonymous with brick-and-mortar game sales, has been navigating a strategic shift toward e-commerce and digital services. GME now commands a market capitalization of approximately $15.66 billion, fueled by speculative interest and ongoing transformation efforts.



In contrast, Boyd Gaming operates in the casino and hospitality space, with 28 properties across the United States. It generates revenues from gaming, hotel stays, dining, and entertainment. With a market cap of around $6.13 billion, BYD reflects steady growth and consistent performance, especially as travel and leisure trends rebound.



This face-off brings together two very different types of gaming formats, interactive entertainment retail compared with real-world casinos, with one company banking on transformation and digital momentum, and the other grounded in experiential hospitality and regional gaming growth.



Let’s dive into the numbers and strategies to see which gaming giant is better positioned to outperform in 2025 and beyond.

The Case for GME Stock

GameStop maintains a loyal following among retail investors, sustaining its identity as a high-profile meme stock. However, recent trends show rising interest from institutional investors, reflecting a broader recognition of the company’s evolving fundamentals. This shift could contribute to reduced price volatility and add credibility to the stock, potentially attracting more long-term capital. The company’s popularity among younger, tech-savvy consumers aligns well with its customer base, but growing institutional support suggests that the sentiment is beginning to reflect more than just social media-driven momentum.



At the core of GameStop’s transformation is a deliberate shift toward a more digital-centric and diversified business model. The company is expanding into higher-margin, less cyclical categories like collectibles, which provide resilience against traditional hardware and software sales fluctuations. GameStop has streamlined its physical retail operations while building out its digital footprint, focusing on e-commerce capabilities and enhancing user experience through technology.



As part of its evolving identity, GameStop has been investing in logistics infrastructure, enhancing customer experience and exploring digital ventures such as NFTs and blockchain-based initiatives. The recent decision to add Bitcoin to its treasury marks a bold shift toward alternative assets, highlighting the company’s willingness to experiment with innovation and differentiate itself in a competitive retail landscape.



Financially, GameStop is entering a more disciplined and strategically focused phase. The company has made significant progress in international restructuring, including exits from lower-performing markets like France and Canada to sharpen its focus on core operations.



While GameStop continues to chart a path toward digital transformation, it faces rising challenges in its traditional revenue streams. The Hardware & Accessories and Software categories, once core pillars of its retail dominance, are showing signs of strain. Declines in these areas point to shifting consumer preferences, particularly a move away from physical consoles and discs toward digital downloads, cloud gaming, and subscription-based models. These trends raise questions about GameStop’s ability to maintain relevance in a gaming industry increasingly dominated by digital ecosystems created by platform holders like Sony, Microsoft and Valve.

The Case for BYD Stock

Boyd’s business strategy focuses on operational efficiency, margin expansion, and sustained investment in digital transformation. Its approach to property enhancements, loyalty program growth, and targeted capital spending has helped BYD deliver strong adjusted EBITDA margins across its portfolio. The company has also aggressively entered the online gaming space through its strategic partnership with FanDuel, giving it access to the rapidly growing sports betting and iGaming markets.



Boyd has been proactive in its digital transformation, leveraging partnerships and acquisitions to solidify its presence in online betting and interactive gaming. Its strategic alliance with FanDuel has proven especially valuable, giving the company access to both mobile and retail sports betting markets across multiple states.



Boyd is also executing well on long-term development projects. Ongoing property enhancements at The Orleans, Suncoast and Valley Forge reflect a commitment to improving guest experience and competitiveness. Meanwhile, high-impact growth investments like the $750 million resort in Norfolk, Virginia, and the Cadence Crossing Casino in Las Vegas show Boyd’s ability to capitalize on underserved markets. The company is also focused on capital discipline, balancing a $100 million annual growth budget with robust shareholder returns.



Despite this positive momentum, Boyd is not immune to challenges. The company continues to face competitive pressure in its locals segment, particularly at The Orleans, where revenues and EBITDA softness persist. While the decline is narrowing, it signals ongoing market share pressure from nearby competitors. Furthermore, disruption from ongoing renovations and broader macroeconomic uncertainty could impact customer visitation patterns and spending in the near term.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for GME & BYD?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GME fiscal 2025 sales suggests a year-over-year decline of 11.1%, whereas the same for EPS indicates growth of 42.4%. The consensus estimate for EPS has remained stable at 47 cents in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's fiscal 2025 sales suggests a year-over-year increase of 0.6%, whereas the same for EPS indicates a decline of 2.4%. The EPS estimate has moved up by 2 cents, reaching $6.39 in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GME vs. BYD: A Look at the Past Six-Month Stock Performance

Despite operating in the broader gaming industry, GameStop and Boyd’s stocks show a stark contrast. In the past six months, GME shares have surged 20.5%, driven largely by renewed interest from retail investors and speculative momentum around its ongoing digital transformation.



In contrast, BYD has posted a modest gain of 2% in the same period, reflecting more measured investor sentiment tied to its stable fundamentals and consistent execution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GME vs. BYD: A Dive into Stock Valuation

GameStop currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 74.49, which is above the Zacks Gaming industry average of 31.17. This premium valuation reflects elevated expectations for future growth but also suggests a heightened level of investor risk. In contrast, Boyd trades at a lower multiple of 11.56, making it the more value-oriented pick of the two.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While BYD offers a compelling case for value investors, GameStop's recent stock outperformance and bold transformation strategy may appeal more to growth-seeking investors. GME’s strong upward momentum and evolving business model give it a short-term edge, though its higher valuation demands greater execution to justify continued investor enthusiasm.

Conclusion

In the head-to-head between GameStop and Boyd, GameStop emerges as the more compelling investment opportunity, particularly for growth-oriented investors. While it operates in a highly competitive and evolving industry, GameStop’s aggressive push toward digital transformation, its appeal among younger demographics, and rising institutional interest suggest a company on the cusp of a new chapter.



Boyd, though steady and well-managed, offers a more conservative trajectory, with slower growth prospects and limited stock momentum. Its value-oriented positioning and strong fundamentals make it attractive for income-focused or risk-averse investors, but it lacks the transformative narrative and breakout potential that GameStop currently carries.



Therefore, for investors seeking stability, consistent brand-driven growth, and long-term value creation, GME stands out as the stronger, more reliable choice. Both GME and BYD currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

