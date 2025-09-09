GameStop Posts 22% Revenue Jump in Q2

Key Points GameStop reported diluted non-GAAP EPS of $0.25, up from $0.01, with revenue rising 21.8% to $972.2 million compared to Q2 fiscal 2024.

Net income surged to $138.3 million (non-GAAP), helped by strong hardware and collectibles sales, cost cuts, and Bitcoin gains.

Gross margin fell from 31.2% to 29.1% compared to Q2 fiscal 2024.

GameStop (NYSE:GME), a video game, collectibles, and consumer electronics retailer best known for its brick-and-mortar stores, reported earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on September 9, 2025. The headline results showed a swing to profitability, a substantial revenue jump, and key improvements in expenses. Aided by one-time gains from investments and significant cost reductions, the company’s quarter marks a notable point in its ongoing transformation. However, gross margins declined and the overall business mix continued to shift away from software.

Metric Q2 2025(13 weeks ended Aug. 2, 2025) Q2 2024(13 weeks ended Aug. 3, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS, Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.25 $0.01 2,400.0 % Revenue $972.2 million $798.3 million 21.8% Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $64.7 million ($31.6 million) — Net Income (Non-GAAP) $138.3 million $5.2 million 2,560.6 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $113.3 million $65.5 million 73.0 % Cash and Cash Equivalents $8.7 billion $4.2 billion 107.1 %

About GameStop: Business snapshot and critical success factors

GameStop operates more than 3,200 stores worldwide and specializes in selling new and pre-owned video game hardware, software, accessories, and pop culture collectibles. The company’s broad appeal rests on its familiarity with gamers, the in-store experience, and a growing push into e-commerce and digital platforms.

Recently, the business has focused on cost reduction, narrowing its product mix, and redirecting investments. Key success factors now include its ability to execute an omnichannel retail strategy—blending physical stores and online shopping—alongside maintaining strong vendor relationships with console makers like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. Investment management, especially new holdings like Bitcoin, has also become a critical area. Finally, the company’s performance hinges on its ability to manage seasonal swings, as sales typically peak in the fourth quarter during the holiday shopping period.

Quarter in focus: Key developments and financial drivers

The second quarter brought a sharp revenue increase of 21.8% compared to the prior year period. Revenue also exceeded Wall Street expectations by a notable margin. This category shift was clear: hardware and accessories made up 60.9% of all sales, up from 56.5% in Q2 fiscal 2024, while collectibles sales increased 63.3% compared to Q2 fiscal 2024. Software sales declined 26.6% compared to Q2 fiscal 2024.

Profitability improved significantly, with non-GAAP net income reaching $138.3 million, a major turnaround from $5.2 million in Q2 fiscal 2024. Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share rose sharply, from $0.01 to $0.25. Key to this result were two factors: the company cut its selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses by 19.2% compared to the prior year's second quarter, following a full exit from the Canadian market. In addition, nonrecurring gains, most prominently a $28.6 million unrealized gain on digital assets, contributed to profit. The period also benefited from $79.6 million of interest income generated from a larger cash balance, itself raised through debt issuance earlier in the year.

While top-line growth was strong, gross margin slipped from 31.2% to 29.1%. This margin reflects the percentage of sales remaining after accounting for the cost of goods sold. United States operations comprised 74.5% of overall sales and reported a decisive improvement in operating income, from a loss of $1.5 million in the prior year to $63.7 million this quarter, while reported sales in Canada effectively dropped to zero following a strategic exit.

The company made a substantial investment in digital assets, most notably Bitcoin, with holdings valued at $528.6 million at period end—translating into around 4,710 Bitcoin. This contributed a $28.6 million unrealized gain. The move marks a shift in treasury policy, introducing new risks and exposure to price volatility. The company’s cash and equivalents more than doubled to $8.7 billion, with much of the increase funded by new debt; long-term debt, net, rose to $4.16 billion, up from $12.4 million as of Q2 fiscal 2024. This provides flexibility for strategic moves but also magnifies the potential impact of market movements in asset prices.

Forward view: What comes next for GameStop?

GameStop’s leadership did not provide any formal financial guidance for the coming quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. There was no official comment on expectations for revenue, margin, product categories, or operating profit. The company also did not disclose forward-looking details about its digital strategy, e-commerce development, or further investment plans.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

