GameStop Inks Multi-year Partnership Deal With Microsoft

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) Thursday said it entered into a multi-year strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Under this agreement, GameStop will standardize its back-end and in-store solutions on Dynamics 365, Microsoft's portfolio of cloud-based business applications and customer data platform. This will enable store associates the ability to access omni-channel insights about customer preferences and purchasing history, real time information on product availability, subscriptions, pricing, and promotions in order to provide a differentiated and personalized in-store customer experience.

GameStop employees will also use Microsoft Surface tablets while working with customers, and GameStop will use Microsoft Teams for workplace communications.

The company said that it is adding Xbox All Access to its offerings, "which provides an Xbox console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to players with no upfront cost."

Shares of the GameStop gained 12% in extended trading session on top of 44% surge in regular trading.

