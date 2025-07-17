GameStop (GME) Opinions on 'Push Start Arcade' Tease

Recent chatter on X about GameStop (GME) has been buzzing with intrigue following the company's cryptic tease of a new venture under the name 'Push Start Arcade' on their NFT X handle. Many users are speculating about what this could mean for the retailer's future, with some suggesting a pivot into digital gaming or blockchain-based initiatives. The phrase 'Something is coming' on GameStop’s website has only fueled the curiosity and debate.

Additionally, posts on X highlight mixed reactions to GameStop’s stock performance and strategic moves under CEO Ryan Cohen, with some expressing optimism about recent price gains and others questioning the sustainability of the meme stock momentum. Discussions also touch on past volatility and the potential for new catalysts like partnerships or product launches to reignite interest. The blend of speculation and analysis keeps the conversation lively and dynamic.

GameStop Insider Trading Activity

GameStop insiders have traded $GME stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN COHEN (President, CEO and Chairman) purchased 500,000 shares for an estimated $10,775,000

ALAIN ATTAL purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,500

MARK HAYMOND ROBINSON (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,956 shares for an estimated $135,986 .

. JAMES GRUBE purchased 5,575 shares for an estimated $132,183

LAWRENCE CHENG purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $107,700

DANIEL WILLIAM MOORE (PFO and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,329 shares for an estimated $53,494.

GameStop Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of GameStop stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GameStop Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GME in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/11/2025

