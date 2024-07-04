GameStop (GME) Down 13% in a Month: How to Play the Meme Stock?

GameStop Corp. GME, a stock synonymous with the meme trading frenzy, has seen a substantial decline of nearly 13% in the past month. Currently trading well below its 52-week high of $64.83, achieved on May 14, 2024, the stock closed at $24.37 on Jul 3. This sharp drop has left many investors questioning the future of GameStop and how to navigate the unpredictable landscape of meme stock investments.



GameStop's rise to fame as a meme stock was nothing short of spectacular. Fueled by retail investors on platforms like Reddit's WallStreetBets, the stock saw unprecedented gains driven by short squeezes and social media hype. This frenzy turned GameStop into a symbol of the power of retail investors challenging traditional Wall Street norms. However, the 62.4% decline from its 52-week peak highlights the inherent volatility and risk associated with such stocks. AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC and BlackBerry BB also joined the meme stock rally.

Unpacking the Stock's Recent Slide

Several elements might have contributed to GameStop's recent downturn, including market corrections, shifting investor sentiment and broader economic uncertainties. As initial enthusiasm waned and trading volumes normalized, the stock retreated from its highs. Moreover, investor scrutiny intensified amid ongoing concerns about the company's strategic direction and ability to adapt to a rapidly evolving gaming industry landscape.



CEO Ryan Cohen's efforts to streamline GameStop's operations by reducing its physical store footprint have met mixed reactions from investors. Despite Cohen's emphasis on the advantage of a stronger balance sheet bolstered by nearly $4 billion from recent share sales, questions remain regarding a comprehensive strategy to revitalize the business amid declining physical game sales.



GameStop's first-quarter fiscal 2024 results painted a challenging picture, reflecting the impact of inflation and shifting consumer preferences in gaming. The company reported an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a 10-cent loss. Net sales for the quarter were $881.8 million, which fell short of the $900 million consensus estimate, reflecting a significant 28.7% year-over-year decline.



Sales across hardware, software and collectibles segments experienced declines of 30.4%, 29.1% and 20.9%, respectively, highlighting operational challenges amid industry shifts toward digitization.



As PCs and smartphones continue to capture market share in the gaming industry, GameStop's core business faces growing challenges. GameStop will need to adapt its business model more aggressively to weather the competition and reignite growth.



Well, despite the recent decline in its stock price, GameStop continues to trade at a significant premium relative to its industry peers, as evidenced by its price-to-earnings ratio. The rich valuation reflects its status as a meme stock rather than its underlying fundamentals. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate points to revenue declines of 21.6% and 10.5% for the current and next fiscal year, respectively, indicating ongoing market skepticism about GameStop's prospects.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Game Might Just Not be Over for GameStop

Despite these challenges, GameStop maintains a loyal following among retail investors, sustaining its status as a meme stock with significant community-driven trading activity. The influence of social media platforms remains a potent force in driving stock volatility, with figures like Keith Gill potentially shaping future investor sentiment. Keith Gill, famously recognized as “Roaring Kitty,” revealed a 6.6% stake in Chewy CHWY, an online retailer specializing in pet products.



On a positive note, GameStop has bolstered its financial position through recent capital raises, providing flexibility to pursue digital transformation initiatives. The company has successfully raised significant capital through recent stock offerings, securing $933 million from selling 45 million common shares and an additional $2.1 billion from another 75 million shares. This capital influx provides GameStop with the financial flexibility to explore new growth avenues and invest in its transition toward a more digital and e-commerce-focused business model.



Efforts to enhance its online platform and expand digital sales channels could potentially rejuvenate investor confidence if successful in driving revenue growth. Collaborations with gaming studios and tech companies present avenues for diversification and market expansion.



Moreover, technical indicators are supportive of GameStop's performance. The stock is currently trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating robust upward momentum and price stability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Should be Your Strategy?

GameStop's journey as a meme stock reflects both the excitement and inherent risks. While the recent stock price decline underscores near-term challenges, the company's financial resilience and strategic initiatives offer potential pathways to recovery. Current stakeholders should consider GameStop's evolving business strategy and maintain their position in this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, while potential new investors should exercise restraint due to the stock’s high volatility and speculative nature. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

