Gamestop Could Be Going to $0. Buy This Stock Instead.

GameStop stock has fallen 73% from its 2021 meme stock peak, and analysts expect more downside ahead.

Amazon benefits from gaming's digital shift through Luna, Prime Gaming, Twitch, AWS infrastructure, and e-commerce.

Every trend hurting GameStop (digital distribution, cloud gaming, online infrastructure) seems to be a revenue stream for Amazon.

Remember the skyrocketing meme stocks of 2021? Gosh, how time flies.

It has been almost five years since social media posts ignited short squeezes in GameStop (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) shares. From the closing bell on Jan. 20, 2021, to the end of Jan. 27, 2021 (just one week later), AMC's stock spiked 570% higher while GameStop soared 788%.

But the joy didn't last long. AMC's stock is down 98% from that peak, and GameStop has lost 73% as of Dec. 17, 2025. The average analyst recommendation for GameStop is underperform with a price target 41% below the current level. Keep those expected price drops up for a few more years, and there won't be much left.

I hate to say it, but GameStop is starting to look obsolete. When was the last time you bought a video game from a local store instead of just downloading it to your favorite console? GameStop's stock may very well go to zero in the long run.

Amazon is eating GameStop's lunch

On the upside, I can recommend one of GameStop's top competitors for new money in 2026. The same digital industry shift that's destroying GameStop has big winners too. In particular, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) benefits in several ways from the game-download trend.

Amazon Luna: The e-commerce giant has its own cloud-based gaming service -- no discs, no downloads, just run the games on Amazon's servers and stream the experience to your favorite web browser or mobile device.

The e-commerce giant has its own cloud-based gaming service -- no discs, no downloads, just run the games on Amazon's servers and stream the experience to your favorite web browser or mobile device. Prime Gaming: Amazon Prime subscribers have free access to many Luna games and in-game items.

Amazon Prime subscribers have free access to many Luna games and in-game items. Digital game sales: Amazon sells download codes for Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC games. You get the same product as GameStop's, with no retail footprint needed. It's true that each gaming platform also offers direct downloads, but Amazon helps you organize your gaming buys across many device types.

Amazon sells download codes for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC games. You get the same product as GameStop's, with no retail footprint needed. It's true that each gaming platform also offers direct downloads, but Amazon helps you organize your gaming buys across many device types. AWS gaming infrastructure: Amazon Web Services (AWS) powers online multiplayer, game streaming, and patch/update delivery for many major publishers. This way, Amazon profits whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) powers online multiplayer, game streaming, and patch/update delivery for many major publishers. This way, Amazon profits whether you play on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Twitch: Amazon owns the dominant game-streaming video platform. Twitch also integrates with Prime Gaming for cross-promotion.

Amazon owns the dominant game-streaming video platform. Twitch also integrates with Prime Gaming for cross-promotion. E-commerce for hardware: And Amazon is happy to serve if you're looking for consoles, controllers, or accessories (the physical stuff GameStop's brick-and-mortar stores rely on).

Gaming is just a bonus; Amazon is a great buy anyway

And here's the best part. With or without its gaming industry muscle, Amazon stock is a fantastic buy right now.

Amazon's annualized revenue growth has averaged 11.5% over the last three years, with 13% year-over-year jumps in the last two reports. The company generated $10.6 billion of free cash flow over the last year, based on a massive $691 billion in top-line revenues and $120 billion of capital expenses. Those artificial intelligence (AI) data centers won't just build themselves, you know.

This trillion-dollar tech titan is earning its market cap the honest way, with excellent financials and strong growth prospects. Sorry, GameStop, but Amazon is the first place I'd start looking for a buy related to the video game industry.

