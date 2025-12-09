GameStop Corp. Reveals Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $77.1 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $17.4 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $139.3 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $821.0 million from $860.3 million last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.1 Mln. vs. $17.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $821.0 Mln vs. $860.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.