GameStop Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $168.6 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $14.8 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $138.3 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.8% to $972.2 million from $798.3 million last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.6 Mln. vs. $14.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $972.2 Mln vs. $798.3 Mln last year.

