GameStop Corp. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $389.6 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $44.8 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $179.3 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $835.3 million from $732.4 million last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $389.6 Mln. vs. $44.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $835.3 Mln vs. $732.4 Mln last year.

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