GameStop Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GameStop Corp. (GME):

Earnings: $44.8 million in Q1 vs. -$32.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $83.1 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $732.4 million in Q1 vs. $881.8 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.