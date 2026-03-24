GameStop Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $127.9 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $131.3 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $291.4 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.9% to $1.104 billion from $1.282 billion last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.9 Mln. vs. $131.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.104 Bln vs. $1.282 Bln last year.

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