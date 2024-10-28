GameStop call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in GameStop (GME) with 80,232 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 11 points to 69.10%. 11/1 weekly 21 calls and 11/1 weekly 22 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on December 4th.

