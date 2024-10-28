GameStop call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in GameStop (GME) with 80,232 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 11 points to 69.10%. 11/1 weekly 21 calls and 11/1 weekly 22 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on December 4th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GME:
- Are Short Sellers Closing in on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)?
- Finding Logic in DJT stock: 3 Challenges Truth Social Faces
- Are Short Sellers Closing In on DJT Stock (NASDAQ:DJT)?
- GME, AMC, or DJT: Which Meme Stock Is the Better Bet?
- Why Is Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Down Today?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.