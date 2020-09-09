Unity Software, which provides a real-time 3D video game development platform, announced terms for its IPO on Wednesday.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $950 million by offering 25 million shares at a price range of $34 to $42. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Unity Software would command a fully diluted market value of $11.7 billion.



Unity Software was founded in 2004 and booked $640 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol U. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of September 14, 2020.



The article Game development platform Unity Software sets terms for $950 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



