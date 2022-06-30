Game Design Bootcamp: Everything You Need to Know Before Enrolling

The gaming industry has exploded with growth over the last decade. As a result, game development companies are constantly looking for ways to grow their talent pool with game designers and developers.

Many employers are turning to game design bootcamps to fill essential roles on their teams, which include designers, programmers and developers.

The following sections provide an inside look at how these game design bootcamps operate and the types of opportunities they provide to graduates.

What Is a Game Design Bootcamp?

Game design bootcamps teach students the tools and techniques they’ll need to succeed in the video game industry. Since the gaming industry involves various elements, each bootcamp is slightly different.

For instance, some of these interactive, short-form programs focus on the creative components of game design, such as illustration, animation and storytelling. Other bootcamps concentrate on the technical aspects, focusing on the actual programming and coding for the game.

What Jobs Are Available for Game Design Bootcamp Graduates?

After graduating, most students land positions with gaming companies within six months. Tasks for video game design professionals vary by organization, location and other factors.

Generally, there are three types of positions available to game design bootcamp graduates: video game designer, video game programmer and video game quality assurance tester. Each focuses on different aspects of producing video games, but all provide the necessary experience to build a successful career in the video game industry.

Who Should Attend a Game Design Bootcamp

Game design bootcamps teach real-world skills and techniques, and most do not require students to have any prior experience or schooling. Completing one of these bootcamps may be a little more challenging if you don’t know coding languages such as C++ or Java, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

Many people use game design bootcamps to transition from their current industries into the gaming industry. If you have a passion for game design and see yourself working for a game development company, there’s a bootcamp out there for you.

How Much Does a Game Design Bootcamp Cost?

Overall, game design bootcamps are more affordable than traditional bachelor’s degrees in computer science and similar fields. Most bootcamps cost between $500 and $15,000. That’s much less than the average $37,400 that undergraduate students spend for four years of university tuition and fees.

If you’re considering a game design bootcamp, but are hesitant to spend a large sum of money, ask your potential program about scholarships and payment plans. Many bootcamps allow students to pay their tuition in installments to help make the total cost of the program more affordable.

How to Enroll in a Game Design Bootcamp

Enrolling in a game design bootcamp is easy since most don’t entail prerequisite courses or experience. The hardest part of enrolling is selecting a bootcamp and how you want to learn. To help you decide which program suits you best, we have created a list of questions you should consider before applying.

Important Questions to Consider Before Enrolling in a Game Design Bootcamp

How long of a program do you want to attend?

Do you want to attend a bootcamp part- or full-time?

Do you have a preference regarding the area of game design you want to study? (e.g., design, programming or quality assurance)

Who are the instructors teaching the classes?

Does the bootcamp have a strong alumni network?

Are the most recent bootcamp graduates currently working in the field?

Once you have decided on the type and length of game design bootcamp you want to attend, it’s time to start applying.

Most bootcamps ask applicants to fill out an online application and supply certain personal information. After you submit an application, a bootcamp representative should contact you to discuss your interest. The last step is to complete any final paperwork and prepare for the first day of class.

What a Game Design Bootcamp Teaches You

Unlike traditional college courses that focus on the theory behind game development, game design bootcamps emphasize real-world skills and applications. Bootcamp students learn everything from software development and programming languages to design and game architecture.

Below we take a more in-depth look at the elements of game design you can expect to learn from a bootcamp.

Software Development

Throughout a game design bootcamp, you will learn about many elements of the game design process, including software development. Students explore the different systems used to create games and become familiar with popular industry tools. Below are some of the platforms you might use during your bootcamp:

Nuclino

Unity

Adobe XD

GameMaker Studio

Unreal Engine

Maya

3D Studio Max

Programming Languages

Coding is another important skill that game design bootcamps teach. Coding languages like Java and Python are important to understand, but most bootcamps focus on C# and C++ first, as these languages are the building blocks for most games.

Design Skills

For students who want to know more about the design aspect of game development, a bootcamp can be a great way to learn. Some game design bootcamps teach animation skills such as keyframing, character interaction and choreographing sequences.

Depending on how involved you’d like to be in the development of characters, you might seek out a bootcamp that teaches students how to sketch and produce wireframes throughout the character-building process.

Soft Skills

While many bootcamps do not teach soft skills directly, bootcamp students still learn how to communicate well with others. Along with improving your communication skills, you may become a better multi-tasker and critical thinker by participating in a bootcamp.

Frequently Asked Questions About Game Design Bootcamps

Will a game design bootcamp help me land a job?

Yes, although there is no guarantee, a game design bootcamp can help you land a job. Many companies hold game design bootcamps in high regard, as bootcamp curricula are typically intensive and emphasize the fundamental skills game designers need.

Is a game design bootcamp worth it?

Yes, especially if you want to transition into the game design industry. Bootcamps offer hands-on experience and teach real-world skills within just a few months, making them a great alternative to longer, more expensive traditional degrees.

Does game design require coding?

Coding may come in handy throughout your game design career, but it isn’t a must-have to land a job. Several game design roles focus on art, creative writing or user experience and don’t require knowledge of programming languages like C++ and Java.

