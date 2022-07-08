Galvanize: Everything You Need To Know Before Enrolling

Galvanize offers Hack Reactor bootcamps, which teach learners to become full-stack software engineers. These bootcamps accommodate both full-time and part-time students. One of Galvanize’s Hack Reactor bootcamps requires learners to have foundational coding knowledge. The other serves those with zero coding experience.

Whether you are looking for a career change or to develop your software engineering skills, a Galvanize Hack Reactor bootcamp may be a good fit for you.

What is Galvanize?

Galvanize is a learning community that offers immersive software engineering bootcamps, coworking spaces across the country and corporate training. Galvanize has an alumni network of over 10,000 graduates.

The organization publishes graduate outcome data through its Graduate Results Advertising Directive (GRAD) report.

How Much Does Galvanize Cost?

All of Galvanize’s Hack Reactor bootcamps cost a flat rate of $17,980 for both part-time and full-time options. While the upfront cost may seem intimidating, Galvanize offers a variety of payment options to ease the sticker shock:

Split payment. Pay half of your tuition on the first day of your course. Pay the rest when you’re midway through the program.

Pay half of your tuition on the first day of your course. Pay the rest when you’re midway through the program. Income share agreements. This option allows you to pay your tuition in monthly installments after you complete the bootcamp and get a job that pays at least $60,000 a year. You are responsible for a $100 deposit at the beginning of the program. Your monthly payments are equal to 10% of your income. You will pay no more than 53 monthly installments.

This option allows you to pay your tuition in monthly installments after you complete the bootcamp and get a job that pays at least $60,000 a year. You are responsible for a $100 deposit at the beginning of the program. Your monthly payments are equal to 10% of your income. You will pay no more than 53 monthly installments. Scholarships. Certain students may qualify for full-tuition scholarships through Galvanize.

Financing options. Galvanize partners with lenders Ascent and Climb Credit to help students finance their bootcamp tuition.

If you are a veteran, you may be eligible for funding through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Online Bootcamps Offered by Galvanize

Galvanize offers a variety of full-immersion bootcamps that can prepare you for a career in software engineering. These bootcamps are available as part-time or full-time programs, catering to a variety of students’ needs.

Full-immersion bootcamps provide a learning experience where students gain the skills and knowledge that are necessary to work as a software engineer. Online students learn from instructors in live sessions, work collaboratively with classmates on programming projects and even receive one-on-one mentorship from team leads.

Galvanize offers bootcamps that run for 12, 19 or 36 weeks.

Hack Reactor – Software Engineering Online Immersive

Time to Completion: 12 weeks

Course Format: The course is offered in a live online format.

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes. You can also apply to one of Galvanize’s campuses to learn alongside other students in your area.

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for:

This course prepares learners for careers in software engineering. According to Galvanize’s GRAD report, graduates’ job titles include software engineer, full-stack engineer, front-end engineer and software developer.

Overview of What to Expect in this Course:

By the end of this course you can expect to be qualified to work as a full-stack JavaScript developer. This bootcamp also prepares you for the job search through practice interviews and resume assistance. This program is intensive, and you are expected to put in 11-hour days, six days a week, working both individually and in pairs.

The first week teaches the fundamentals of computer science and software engineering. After learning the fundamentals, you master JavaScript essentials by working with realistic code bases to understand the front-end and back-end components of web apps.

To conclude the course, you collaborate with other learners on several projects. You can expect to develop your own application from scratch, strengthen your coding skills and learn about advanced team dynamics.

Hack Reactor – Software Engineering Online Immersive (Part Time)

Time to Completion: 36 weeks

Course Format: The course is offered online through Galvanize’s Learn platform.

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes. It uses the same curriculum as the full-time program, spreading it out at a more relaxed pace.

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for:

Like the full-time program, this course prepares learners for careers in software engineering. Graduates hold job titles such as software engineer, full-stack engineer, front-end engineer and software developer.

Overview of What to Expect in this Course:

You can expect to learn the same knowledge and skills as you would in the full-time version of this program, except at a slower pace. This bootcamp runs for 36 weeks. Classes are held from 6 to 9p.m. Pacific Standard Time two weeknights per week, and from 9 to 2p.m. on Saturdays.

Similarly to the full-time program, the part-time program teaches fundamental concepts and strategies and advanced web development. Students complete front-end and back-end capstone projects to prepare them for software engineering careers.

Hack Reactor – Software Engineering Immersive with JavaScript and Python

Time to Completion: 19 weeks

Course Format: The course is offered fully online in a live format. It comprises four modules over the course of 19 weeks.

Can Courses Be Completed Fully Online? Yes. Like Galvanize’s other bootcamps, this program includes live instruction, a rich classroom experience, paired programming and even after-hours events to support you in your learning.

Careers this Course Prepares Learners for:

The software engineering immersive bootcamp with JavaScript and Python prepares learners for careers in software engineering. Graduates have landed jobs at some of the most well-known tech companies such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple.

Overview of What to Expect in this Course:

This bootcamp can teach you to build robust web applications. This program was developed for individuals who have no prior coding experience and are looking to begin their software engineering careers. The curriculum focuses on managing large amounts of data and working on apps that use a cloud platform.

The course is broken up into four modules. The first module teaches you the core knowledge and skills of a full-stack developer. These include writing the code to build websites, managing databases and securing your web applications. The second module involves scaling web apps using modern software architecture methods. In module three, you learn to manage and secure large amounts of data. The final module prepares you for the job search.

Frequently Asked Questions About Galvanize

How much does Galvanize cost?

All of Galvanize’s Hack Reactor bootcamps cost $17,980. Depending on eligibility, students can pay their bootcamp tuition upfront, in a two-part payment, through an income share agreement, with scholarship funding, financed through Galvanize’s lending partners or with VA benefits.

Is Galvanize accredited?

Galvanize is not accredited. Accreditation for bootcamps did not exist until recently, and very few bootcamps hold accreditation now. Galvanize’s lack of accreditation may not limit your job prospects. Based on the organization’s 2021 GRAD report, 78.3% of Hack Reactor software engineering immersive bootcamp graduates got jobs within 180 days of completing the program. Employed graduates earned a median annual salary of $95,000.

Will the GI Bill® pay for coding bootcamp?

If you are eligible for Veteran Employment Through Technology Education Courses (VET TEC), you may be able to use your GI Bill funding to pay for a coding bootcamp. Only Galvanize’s 12-week program is currently eligible for VET TEC.

