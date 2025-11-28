BioTech
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 Loss Of $1.9 Mln; Highlights Pipeline Progress

November 28, 2025 — 09:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported a loss in the third quarter loss and also provided updates on its pipeline programs advancing treatments for chronic inflammatory and liver diseases.

The company's lead drug candidate Aramchol Meglumine, is a first-in-class, liver-targeted stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1 (SCD1) modulator being developed as an oral therapy for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

In a Phase 2b study, Aramchol demonstrated dose-dependent improvements in NASH resolution and fibrosis with an excellent safety profile. Based on these findings, Aramchol 300mg BID was selected for the ongoing ARMOR Phase 3 trial in patients with NASH and advanced fibrosis.

In addition to Aramchol, Galmed is advancing Amilo-5MER, a novel five-amino-acid peptide targeting the fibrillation of Serum Amyloid A (SAA) to disrupt chronic inflammatory pathways. Amilo-5MER is currently in a Phase 1 first-in-human trial assessing safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in healthy volunteers, with potential applications in ulcerative colitis and other chronic inflammatory diseases.

The company is also collaborating on MyBiotics, a microbiome-based program aimed at modulating gut flora for potential application in NASH and fibrosis.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, Galmed reported a net loss of $1.89 million, or $0.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.91 million, or $2.31 per share, in Q3 2024.

Research and development expenses rose to $1.1 million from $0.7 million a year earlier, while general and administrative expenses decreased to $1.0 million from $1.3 million.

Financial income, net, improved to $0.2 million from $0.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

GLMD has traded in the range of $0.74 to $3.61 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $0.88, down 3.71%.

