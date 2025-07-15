Galileo Drives SoFi's Seamless Fintech Integration and Expansion

Since acquiring Galileo Financial Technologies in 2020, SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has deepened its fintech infrastructure by integrating Galileo’s payment processing and tech capabilities across its growing suite of offerings. Galileo plays a pivotal role in enabling core functionalities such as buy now, pay later (BNPL) services and advanced customer engagement tools powered by conversational AI. This backend support is critical to SoFi’s strategy of delivering a seamless, tech-forward financial experience to users.

Operating under the same corporate umbrella has dramatically expanded integration opportunities. SoFi can now move more nimbly, embedding Galileo’s infrastructure directly into its product roadmap without the friction typical of third-party partnerships. This combination enhances speed to market, operational efficiency and the ability to innovate across digital banking, lending and personal finance tools.

Furthermore, the relationship creates a feedback loop. Galileo not only powers SoFi’s products but also benefits from SoFi’s scale and user data, helping refine and expand Galileo’s platform for other clients. In essence, SoFi’s acquisition of Galileo has evolved from a strategic purchase into a foundational pillar, enabling SoFi to operate more like a vertically integrated fintech company, with tighter control over both user experience and the underlying tech stack driving its offerings.

Other Stocks to Watch in Fintech

Block XYZ, Robinhood HOOD and PayPal PYPL are three fintech names to keep on the radar. Block is deepening its ecosystem via Cash App and Square, aiming to unify consumer and merchant services. Robinhood is expanding beyond trading into full-scale financial services, with HOOD users growing steadily. Meanwhile, PayPal is leaning into branded checkout and expanding Venmo’s capabilities. Block, Robinhood and PayPal each face competitive pressure but continue to innovate across digital payment rails and user engagement models.

SOFI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has gained 38.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 5% rally.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SOFI trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, well above the industry’s 22.02. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI’s 2025 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SOFI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.