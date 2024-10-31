News & Insights

Galena Mining Reports Strong Gains at Abra Mine

October 31, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Galena Mining Ltd. (AU:G1A) has released an update.

Galena Mining Ltd. reported a significant increase in lead-silver concentrate production and sales at its Abra Base Metals Mine for the September quarter, despite being under voluntary administration due to earlier operational challenges. The mine achieved a 13% increase in production and a 52% increase in sales, generating approximately A$60.5 million in revenue. The company remains focused on exploring recapitalization options while continuing operations under administrator control.

