Galena Mining Reports Strong Gains at Abra Mine

Galena Mining Ltd. reported a significant increase in lead-silver concentrate production and sales at its Abra Base Metals Mine for the September quarter, despite being under voluntary administration due to earlier operational challenges. The mine achieved a 13% increase in production and a 52% increase in sales, generating approximately A$60.5 million in revenue. The company remains focused on exploring recapitalization options while continuing operations under administrator control.

