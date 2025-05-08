Galecto, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Progress on AML Treatment Development

Galecto, Inc. reported Q1 2025 financial results, advancing GB3226 for AML, with a net loss of $2.5 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Galecto, Inc. announced its financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting continued progress on its dual ENL-YEATS and FLT3 inhibitor, GB3226, aimed at treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML). CEO Dr. Hans Schambye reported promising preclinical results and confirmed plans for an IND submission in early 2026. The company's financial position showed approximately $11.9 million in cash equivalents, sufficient to cover operations until at least 2026, although additional funds will be necessary for ongoing clinical development. Research and development expenses for the quarter decreased significantly to $0.7 million, while general administrative costs also fell to $1.9 million. The net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $2.5 million, down from $5.5 million in the same period last year.

Potential Positives

Galecto is advancing its promising drug candidate, GB3226, for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with preclinical data indicating significant efficacy improvements over current available treatments.

The company has successfully reduced its operating expenses significantly year-over-year, from $5.74 million in Q1 2024 to $2.60 million in Q1 2025, demonstrating improved financial management.

Galecto's net loss has decreased markedly, from $5.5 million or $(5.05) per share in Q1 2024 to $2.5 million or $(1.92) per share in Q1 2025, signaling better financial health and performance.

The company has sufficient cash and cash equivalents to fund its operations into 2026, supporting the ongoing development and upcoming FDA submission for GB3226.

Potential Negatives

Cash and cash equivalents decreased from approximately $14.2 million to $11.9 million, indicating a potential cash flow issue that may jeopardize ongoing and future operations.

The company anticipates requiring substantial additional capital to finance its operations, suggesting financial instability and reliance on external funding that could affect shareholders negatively.

Despite a reduction in net loss compared to the previous year, the loss attributable to common stockholders remains significant at $2.5 million, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health and sustainability.

FAQ

What is Galecto's primary focus as a biotechnology company?

Galecto, Inc. focuses on developing novel treatments for oncology and liver diseases.

What significant drug is Galecto advancing through development?

Galecto is advancing GB3226, a dual ENL-YEATS and FLT3 inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

When does Galecto plan to submit an IND application for GB3226?

Galecto anticipates submitting an IND application for GB3226 to the FDA in Q1 2026.

What were Galecto's financial results for the first quarter of 2025?

Galecto reported a net loss of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, improving from $5.5 million in 2024.

What are Galecto's cash reserves as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, Galecto reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $11.9 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GLTO Insider Trading Activity

$GLTO insiders have traded $GLTO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HANS T. SCHAMBYE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 1,341 shares for an estimated $7,509

GARRETT WINSLOW (General Counsel) sold 471 shares for an estimated $2,637

LORI FIRMANI (Interim CFO) sold 261 shares for an estimated $1,469

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



BOSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for oncology and liver diseases, announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“During the first quarter, we continued to advance GB3226, our dual ENL-YEATS and FLT3 inhibitor for multiple genetic subsets of AML,” said Dr. Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. “We continued preclinical studies to support our planned IND submission, which remains on track for Q1 2026. To date, preclinical data have shown significant improvement in efficacy compared to current FLT3 and menin inhibitors, with activity across a broad spectrum of patient genotypes. We believe GB3226 has the potential not only as a monotherapy but also as a powerful combination agent with existing standard of care and emerging therapies, offering new hope for patients with AML. We look forward to advancing GB3226 through IND-enabling studies and into clinical development in 2026.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results







Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 were approximately $11.9 million. The Company anticipates that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital requirements into 2026, including the submission of an investigational new drug application for GB3226 to the FDA. However, the Company will require substantial additional capital to finance its operations, including future clinical development of its GB3226 and GB1211 programs.





Research and development expenses were $0.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease of $1.8 million was primarily related to decreased preclinical studies and clinical trial-related expenses of $0.3 million, decreased personnel costs of $1.2 million and decreased consulting and other research and development costs of $0.3 million.





General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease of $1.4 million was primarily related to decreased personnel costs of $0.7 million, decreased legal related costs of $0.5 million and decreased other general administrative costs of $0.2 million.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $2.5 million or $(1.92) per basic and diluted share, compared with $5.5 million, or $(5.05) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year period.







About Galecto







Galecto is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of novel treatments for cancer and liver diseases. The Company’s pipeline consists of first-in-class small molecule drug candidates that target cancer and fibrosis signaling pathways, including (i) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) for the treatment of liver cirrhosis; (ii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for various oncology indications; and (iii) a preclinical dual inhibitor of ENL-YEATS and FLT3 (BRM-1420) for multiple genetic subsets of AML. Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit



www.galecto.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s preclinical and clinical development plans for GB3226 and its potential to address challenging genetic subsets of AML; Galecto’s belief that GB3226 could be used as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutic agents, and Galecto’s expectation that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital requirements into 2026, including the submission of an investigational new drug application for GB3226 to the FDA. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, Galecto’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and Galecto’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.







For more information, contact:









Investors/US







Sandya von der Weid







svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com







+41 78 680 0538



















GALECTO, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

























March 31,













December 31,





















2025





















2024







































(unaudited)

















Cash and cash equivalents





$





11,939













$





14,175













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









2,984

















2,664













Operating lease right-of-use assets









73

















73













Other assets, noncurrent









369

















220













Total assets





$





15,365













$





17,132

































Current liabilities





$





1,551













$





1,197













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









60

















61













Other liabilities, noncurrent









45

















43













Total liabilities









1,656

















1,301













Total stockholders’ equity









13,709

















15,831













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





15,365













$





17,132















































GALECTO, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









(unaudited)

























For the Three





Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024















Operating expenses:





















Research and development





$





678













$





2,463













General and administrative









1,921

















3,278













Total operating expenses









2,599

















5,741













Loss from operations









(2,599





)













(5,741





)









Total other income, net









68

















264













Loss before income tax expense









(2,531





)













(5,477





)









Income tax expense









(2





)













—













Net loss





$





(2,533





)









$





(5,477





)









Net loss per common share, basic and diluted





$





(1.92





)









$





(5.05





)









Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per common share, basic and diluted









1,322,011

















1,084,509













Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax









203

















(54





)









Total comprehensive loss





$





(2,330





)









$





(5,531





)



























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.