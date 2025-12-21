Galecto (GLTO) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for Galecto (NasdaqCM:GLTO) has been revised to $36.72 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $32.64 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.15% from the latest reported closing price of $27.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galecto. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLTO is 0.01%, an increase of 321.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.23% to 190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 87K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 15.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 13.69% over the last quarter.

Connective Capital Management holds 27K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 20K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 11.98% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 13K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

