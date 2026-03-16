Markets

Galaxy Z Fold 8 To Feature Larger Battery Upgrade

March 16, 2026 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - According to recent reports, Samsung Electronics is expected to increase the battery capacity in its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone. The new model is rumored to feature a 5,000 mAh battery, representing a 14 percent increase over the 4,400 mAh battery used in the current Fold 7 model.

The battery upgrade would end several years of unchanged battery sizing in Samsung's book-style foldable lineup. The only larger battery pack in the series was the 4,500 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 released in 2020.

The Fold 8 is expected to use dual battery cells rated at 2,369 mAh and 2,485 mAh, for a combined rated capacity of 4,845 mAh, which would likely be marketed as a 5,000 mAh battery. This places the Fold 8 battery capacity close to that of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The battery capacity increase aims to address one of the most common complaints from power users, especially as rival foldable smartphones from Chinese brands now exceed 7,000 mAh while remaining similarly thin. However, questions remain whether 5,000 mAh will be enough to fully close the battery gap against these competitors, particularly as larger foldable displays and multitasking continue to demand more power.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.