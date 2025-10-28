Markets
Galaxy Digital Prices Upsized $1.15 Billion Private Offering Of Senior Notes

October 28, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Galaxy Digital Inc. (GLXY) said Tuesday that Galaxy Digital Holdings LP, has priced its private offering of $1.15 billion of 0.50% senior notes due 2031.

The offering was upsized from the previously announced $1 billion. The issuer has also granted the initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $150 million of notes.

Galaxy expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.127 billion, which will be used to support growth across its core operating businesses and for general corporate purposes. These may include the repayment of its existing exchangeable senior notes due 2026.

Galaxy Digital stock was down more than 9% in pre-market trading after Monday's close of $40.55.

