Galapagos CFO And COO Thad Huston To Leave

(RTTNews) - Galapagos NV (GLPG), a biotechnology company, on Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Thad Huston will step down effective August 1.

Huston plans to move back to the U.S. for personal and professional reasons, the company said in a statement.

Huston will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition.

Galapagos plans to announce the replacement in the coming months.

Monday, Galapagos had closed 0.79% higher at $24.20 on the Nasdaq.

