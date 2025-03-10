Gaia, Inc. Reports 12% Revenue Growth for 2024 with Positive Cash Flow and Financial Performance Improvements

Gaia, Inc. reports Q4 revenue growth of 18%, full-year revenue up 12% to $90.4 million, with improved EPS.

Quiver AI Summary

Gaia, Inc. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, showcasing significant growth. Q4 revenue rose 18% year over year to $24.4 million, while overall annual revenue increased by 12% to $90.4 million, with earnings per share (EPS) improving by 19%. The company achieved positive operating and free cash flow for both periods, attributed to a mid-year price increase that boosted revenue and strategic investments in content and community. Gaia's membership grew, despite some losses due to the price hike, ending the year with 856,000 members. The company aims to sustain this growth with continued focus on operational efficiency and cash flow management, positioning itself for a strong 2025.

Potential Positives

Q4 revenue increased 18% year over year, showcasing strong growth momentum.

Full year revenue increased 12% to $90.4 million, indicating overall business expansion.

Earnings per share (EPS) improved 19% year over year, reflecting enhanced profitability.

Positive operating and free cash flow for both Q4 and the full year, demonstrating financial stability and efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Despite a revenue increase of 18% in Q4, the company still reported a net loss of $(0.8) million, raising concerns over overall profitability.

The member base experienced sequential growth, but there were also noted losses due to price increases, indicating potential issues with customer retention.

The company's cash balance decreased from $7.8 million to $5.9 million year-over-year, which may indicate liquidity concerns as they navigate their financial strategy.

FAQ

What were Gaia's financial results for Q4 2024?

Gaia reported an 18% revenue increase year over year, reaching $24.4 million for Q4 2024.

How did Gaia's full-year revenue perform in 2024?

Gaia's full-year revenue grew by 12%, totaling $90.4 million in 2024.

What is Gaia's gross margin for Q4 2024?

The gross margin for Q4 2024 was 88.3%, an increase from 85.3% in the prior year.

What factors contributed to Gaia's revenue growth in 2024?

Revenue growth was driven by member base expansion and a price increase implemented in late 2024.

When is Gaia's conference call scheduled?

The conference call is set for March 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $GAIA stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA),



a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Highlights:









Q4 revenue increased 18% year over year.



Q4 revenue increased 18% year over year.



Full year revenue increased 12% to $90.4 million and EPS improved 19% year over year.



Full year revenue increased 12% to $90.4 million and EPS improved 19% year over year.



Positive operating and free cash flow for both Q4 and the full year.







“As planned, we have delivered positive free cash flow for both Q4 and the full year,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s Chairman. “Our price increase during second part of the year has already shown positive revenue impact with 18% revenue growth in the quarter. The price increase combined with investments in content, AI and community, shall further improve Gaia’s position.”





“2024 was a year of strengthening our member base, enhanced retention, and strong financial performance as we continued to scale Gaia’s impact. Top line revenue growth accelerated whilst maintaining operating leverage in the business,” said James Colquhoun, Gaia’s CEO. “Our pricing adjustments, alongside continued improvements in operational efficiency, have set the foundation for sustained growth into 2025.”





Gaia CFO Ned Preston added: “In 2024, we remained focused on cash flow efficiency, resulting in positive operating and free cash flow for both the fourth quarter and the full year. We also achieved an 18% year over year improvement in revenue for the fourth quarter, with our annual revenue growing 12% and our EPS improving 19% for the full year 2024, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable financial growth.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Revenues for the fourth quarter 2024 increased 18% to $24.4 million from $20.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by growth of our member base and increasing ARPU.





Member growth increased during the year, growing sequentially during the fourth quarter, regardless of some member losses due to the price increase, with the member count ending at 856,000 up from 806,000 on December 31, 2023.





Gross profit in the fourth quarter increased to $21.6 million from $17.7 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 88.3% for the fourth quarter, up from 85.3% in the fourth quarter of the last year.





Net loss was $(0.8) million or $(0.03) per share as compared to a net loss of $(1.8) million or $(0.08) per share in the year-ago quarter, with operating cash flow declining $0.5 million and free cash flow improving by $2.2 million to $0.6 million from $(1.6) million year over year.





The cash balance as of December 31, 2024 was $5.9 million with an unused $10 million line of credit.







2024 Financial Results







Revenue for the year was $90.4 million as compared to $80.4 million in 2023, representing 12% growth on a year-over-year basis.





Gross profit increased to $77.8 million from $68.8 million in 2023. Gross margin increased to 86.1% from 85.5%. We expect the margin in the 86% range for the fiscal year 2025.





Loss for the year was $(5.4) million or $(0.22) per share, as compared to a loss of $(5.6 million) or $(0.27) per share for 2023, with increased marketing spend and amortization, with an operating cash flow improvement of $1.0 million.





For the year, free cash flow improved by $4.0 million to $2.7 million from ($1.3) million in the prior year.







Conference Call







Date: Monday, March 10, 2025





Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (2:30 p.m. Mountain time)





Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-269-7751





International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0908





Conference ID: 13751007





Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.





The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay





here





and via





ir.gaia.com





.





A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 24, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921





International replay number: 1-412-317-6671





Replay ID: 13751007







About Gaia







Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit





www.gaia.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, we intend the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to us to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors set forth under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: our ability to attract new members and retain existing members; our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment; maintenance and expansion of device platforms for streaming; fluctuation in customer usage of our service; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; service disruptions; production risks; general economic conditions; future losses; loss of key personnel; price changes; brand reputation; acquisitions; new initiatives we undertake; security and information systems; legal liability for website content; failure of third parties to provide adequate service; future internet-related taxes; our founder’s control of us; litigation; consumer trends; the effect of government regulation and programs; the impact of public health threats; and other risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our views only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information.







Non-GAAP Measures







In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Free Cash Flow represents net cash provided by operating activities plus cash paid for interest payments, less cash used in investing activities, plus cash from non-core business activities. We believe Free Cash Flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing the Gaia’s performance with its competitors. Although Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, Gaia’s calculation of Free Cash Flow might not necessarily be comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.







Company Contact:







Ned Preston





Chief Financial Officer





Gaia, Inc.









Investors@gaia.com











Investor Relations:







Gateway Group, Inc.





Cody Slach





(949) 574-3860









GAIA@gateway-grp.com











GAIA, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















As of December 31,

















(in thousands, except share and per share data)













2024

















2023

















































ASSETS



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





5,860













$





7,766













Accounts receivable













5,560

















4,111













Other receivables













1,809

















2,191













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,513

















2,015













Total current assets













15,742

















16,083













Media library, net













38,987

















40,125













Operating right-of-use asset, net













5,454

















6,288













Property and equipment, net













26,883

















26,303













Equity method investment













—

















6,374













Technology license, net













15,550

















—













Investments and other assets, net













6,658

















3,157













Goodwill













31,943

















31,943













Total assets









$





141,217













$





130,273















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































Current liabilities:

































Accounts payable









$





12,435













$





12,038













Accrued and other liabilities













3,491

















2,599













Long-term debt, current portion













5,801

















155













Operating lease liability, current portion













839

















780













Deferred revenue













19,268

















15,861













Total current liabilities













41,834

















31,433













Long-term debt, net of current portion













—

















5,801













Operating lease liability, net of current portion













4,869

















5,708













Deferred taxes, net













501

















551













Total liabilities













47,204

















43,493













Commitments and Contingencies

































Equity:

































Gaia, Inc. shareholders' equity:

































Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 18,066,942 and 17,813,179 shares issued, 18,001,955 and 17,748,374 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













2

















2













Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













1

















1













Additional paid-in capital













171,100

















170,695













Accumulated deficit













(90,428





)













(85,195





)









Total Gaia, Inc. shareholders’ equity













80,675

















85,503













Noncontrolling interests













13,338

















1,277













Total equity













94,013

















86,780













Total liabilities and equity









$





141,217













$





130,273























































GAIA, INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





















For the Three Months Ended December 31,





(unaudited)

















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















(in thousands, except per share data)













2024

















2023

















2024

















2023



























































Revenues, net









$





24,433













$





20,714













$





90,363













$





80,423













Cost of revenues













2,869

















3,034

















12,553

















11,629













Gross profit













21,564

















17,680

















77,810

















68,794













Operating Expenses:

























































Selling and operating













21,128

















17,694

















75,982

















67,156













Corporate, general and administration













2,131

















1,479

















7,761

















6,205













Total operating expenses













23,259

















19,173

















83,743

















73,361













Loss from operations













(1,695





)













(1,493





)













(5,933





)













(4,567





)









Equity method investment loss













—

















(126





)













—

















(501





)









Interest and other income (expense), net













897

















(92





)













501

















(467





)









Loss before income taxes













(798





)













(1,711





)













(5,432





)













(5,535





)









Income tax (benefit) expense













—

















—

















(34





)













60













Net loss









$





(764





)









$





(1,771





)









$





(5,398





)









$





(5,595





)









Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests









$





39













$





65













$





(165





)









$





207













Net loss attributable to common shareholders









$





(803





)









$





(1,836





)









$





(5,233





)









$





(5,802





)

































































Loss per share:

























































Basic (attributable to common shareholders)









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.22





)









$





(0.27





)









Diluted (attributable to common shareholders)









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.08





)









$





(0.22





)









$





(0.27





)



















































































Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





















For the Three Months Ended December 31,





(unaudited)

















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















(in thousands)













2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















































Net cash provided by (used in):

























































Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









$





2,660













$





3,185













$





6,923













$





5,870













Net cash used in investing activities













(1,117





)













(2,307





)













(14,998





)













(5,282





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities













(47





)













(4,341





)













6,169

















(4,384





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash









$





1,496













$





(3,463





)









$





(1,906





)









$





(3,796





)



















































































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended December 31,

















For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















(in thousands)













2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















































Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









$





2,660













$





3,185













$





6,923













$





5,870













Cash paid for interest













183

















87

















586

















481













Net cash used in investing activities













(1,117





)













(2,307





)













(14,998





)













(5,282





)









Change in cash from non-core business activities













(1,121





)













(2,589





)













10,226

















(2,433





)









Free cash flow









$





605













$





(1,624





)









$





2,737













$





(1,364





)















































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.