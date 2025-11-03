Gaia Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Gaia Inc. (GAIA) reported Loss for third quarter of -$1.15 million

The company's earnings came in at -$1.15 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$1.19 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $24.98 million from $22.03 million last year.

Gaia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.15 Mln. vs. -$1.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.05 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $24.98 Mln vs. $22.03 Mln last year.

