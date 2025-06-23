Gaia, Inc. Expected to Join Russell 2000® Index Effective June 30, 2025

Gaia, Inc. will join the Russell 2000 Index on June 30, 2025, reflecting its strong market performance and growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Gaia, Inc. announced that it will be joining the Russell 2000 Index effective June 30, 2025, following the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes. This inclusion, determined by market capitalization rankings, highlights Gaia's strong performance and growth. Ned Preston, Gaia's CFO, expressed gratitude for this milestone, noting that it will enhance the company's visibility to institutional investors and reflect the value they create for stakeholders. The Russell indexes are widely utilized by investment managers for index funds and benchmarks, overseeing approximately $10.6 trillion in assets. Gaia is a global streaming service that offers conscious media in multiple languages and has a library of over 10,000 titles, mainly exclusive to its platform.

Potential Positives

Gaia, Inc. is set to join the Russell 2000 Index, enhancing its visibility among institutional investors and highlighting its strong performance and growth.

Being included in the Russell Indexes reflects recognition from FTSE Russell, which may attract more investment and credibility to the company's stock.

The membership in the Russell 2000 Index suggests that Gaia meets the rigorous market-capitalization criteria, indicating financial stability and growth potential.

This development aligns with Gaia's ongoing strategy to create value for shareholders, customers, and employees, signaling long-term commitment to growth.

Potential Negatives

Joining the Russell 2000® Index may suggest that the company is not large enough to be included in the more prestigious Russell 1000® Index, which could impact its perceived status in the market.

Despite the announcement celebrating inclusion, the necessity of relying on objective market-capitalization rankings might highlight potential vulnerabilities in market performance or growth prospects.

While the press release focuses on positive recognition, it does not address any specific financial metrics or recent performance that could reinforce the narrative of strong growth.

FAQ

What is Gaia, Inc.'s recent announcement?

Gaia, Inc. announced it expects to join the Russell 2000® Index effective June 30, 2025, due to strong performance.

Why is joining the Russell 2000 Index significant?

Joining the Russell 2000 Index enhances Gaia's visibility among institutional investors and reflects its growth and market position.

How does the Russell Index reconstitution work?

The annual reconstitution ranks the largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization, determining membership in various Russell indexes.

What does Gaia offer in its media library?

Gaia's library has over 10,000 titles across four channels, with 88% exclusive content in four languages.

Where can I access Gaia's streaming service?

Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Prime Video, and Comcast Xfinity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GAIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $GAIA stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOULDER, Colo., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA),



a conscious media and community company, is announcing that it expects to join the Russell 2000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30



th



, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





“We are honored to be included in the Russell 2000 Index, a significant milestone that reflects our strong performance and continued growth,” said Ned Preston, Gaia’s Chief Financial Officer. “This recognition enhances our visibility among institutional investors and underscores the value we’re creating for our shareholders, customers, and employees. We remain focused on executing our strategy and delivering long-term value as we continue to scale.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.





For more information on the Russell 3000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell website



.







About Gaia







Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit





www.gaia.com





.











Company Contact



:







Investor Relations



:









Ned Preston





Gateway Group, Inc.









Chief Financial Officer





Cody Slach









Gaia, Inc.





(949) 574-3860













Investors@gaia.com











GAIA@gateway-grp.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.