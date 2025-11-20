Markets

GAC And Magna Launch Vehicle Assembly Program To Boost Electric Mobility In Europe

November 20, 2025 — 09:15 pm EST

(RTTNews) - GAC and Magna announced a new vehicle assembly program aimed at accelerating electric mobility and expanding localized EV production across Europe. Serial production of GAC's electric SUV, the AION V, has already begun at Magna's Graz facility.

The AION V has debuted in Finland, Poland, and Portugal, with GAC planning to enter additional European markets through new partnerships, as well as expanded service and sales networks.

Magna's Graz operation is uniquely equipped to produce internal combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles on shared lines. Backed by 125 years of manufacturing expertise, Magna has developed more than 40 vehicle models and produced over 4 million vehicles worldwide.

By combining GAC's electrification strategy with Magna's design and manufacturing capabilities, the two companies are working together to shape the future of mobility.

