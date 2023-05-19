Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.45%, the lowest has been 3.78%, and the highest has been 11.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGZ is 0.05%, a decrease of 19.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 2,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Wealth holds 602K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGZ by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGZ by 76.96% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGZ by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGZ by 27.04% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 88K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGZ by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose investment objective is long-term capital growth. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities (such as common stock and preferred stock) of companies with small or medium sized market capitalizations. The Fund currently defines “small cap companies” as those with a market capitalization generally less than $3 billion at the time of investment and “mid cap companies” as those with a market capitalization between $3 billion and $12 billion at the time of investment. At least 40% of its total assets will be invested in the equity securities of companies located outside the United States and in at least three countries.

