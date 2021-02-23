G4S Plc Recommends Shareholders Accept Final Allied Universal Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) announced its Directors unanimously recommend that G4S shareholders accept the final Allied Universal offer. The final Allied Universal offer values the issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of G4S at approximately 3.8 billion pounds. G4S plc noted that the price of the final Allied Universal offer, at 245 pence per G4S share, is superior to the price of the final GardaWorld offer.

Separately, Allied Universal Security Srvcs LLC announced that its offer is being further extended and will remain open for acceptance until the next closing date which will be on 16 March 2021. Allied Bidco confirmed that it is waiving down the percentage required to satisfy the acceptance condition from 90 percent to 75 percent in nominal value and voting rights of G4S Shares.

