G2 Goldfields (GUYGF) Price Target Increased by 50.88% to 6.01

The average one-year price target for G2 Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYGF) has been revised to $6.01 / share. This is an increase of 50.88% from the prior estimate of $3.98 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.08 to a high of $10.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 506.98% from the latest reported closing price of $0.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in G2 Goldfields. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUYGF is 1.60%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 3,000K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGFX - EuroPac Gold Fund holds 1,643K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GUYGF by 27.79% over the last quarter.

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 938K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 940K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GUYGF by 13.79% over the last quarter.

OCMGX - OCM MUTUAL FUND OCM Gold Fund - Investor Class holds 250K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

