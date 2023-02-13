Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund, where 8,050,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FXN, in morning trading today HF Sinclair is off about 1%, and PDC Energy is lower by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF, which lost 330,000 of its units, representing a 27.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PSMC, in morning trading today Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate is down about 0.1%, and Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF) is higher by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: FXN, PSMC: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.