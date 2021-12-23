FXD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.88, changing hands as high as $60.93 per share. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.41 per share, with $65.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.77.

