FXB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (Symbol: FXB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $129.20, changing hands as high as $129.65 per share. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXB's low point in its 52 week range is $122.23 per share, with $133.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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