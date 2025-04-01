FWRG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (Symbol: FWRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.61, changing hands as high as $18.22 per share. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FWRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FWRG's low point in its 52 week range is $12.90 per share, with $25.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.89.

