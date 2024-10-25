Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, which added 10,150,000 units, or a 4.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in morning trading today Cal-maine Foods is up about 0.2%, and Morgan Stanley is up by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IDGT, in morning trading today Digital Realty Trust is up about 13.4%, and Equinix is up by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: FVD, IDGT: Big ETF Inflows

