News & Insights

Markets
FVD

FVD, IDGT: Big ETF Inflows

October 25, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, which added 10,150,000 units, or a 4.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in morning trading today Cal-maine Foods is up about 0.2%, and Morgan Stanley is up by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IDGT, in morning trading today Digital Realty Trust is up about 13.4%, and Equinix is up by about 4.8%.

FVD, IDGT: Big ETF InflowsVIDEO: FVD, IDGT: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FVD
IDGT
CALM
MS
DLR
EQIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.