And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IDGT, in morning trading today Digital Realty Trust is up about 13.4%, and Equinix is up by about 4.8%.
VIDEO: FVD, IDGT: Big ETF Inflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.