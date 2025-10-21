FVCBankcorp, Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.58 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $4.67 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.58 Mln. vs. $4.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.25 last year.

Interest income: $29.83 Mln vs $29.23 Mln last year.

