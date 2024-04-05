FVC Bancorp: Innovating with purpose and a community first mindset

In this Spotlight on Community Banks article, we spoke with David Pijor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Virginia based, FVCBank. David discusses the bank’s evolution over the last 18 years and the importance of building long-term relationships.

FVCbank is a Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of small and mid-sized businesses, government contractors, nonprofit organizations, professional services entities, owners, and employees in Northern Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. Locally owned and managed, FVCbank is based in Fairfax, VA, and has full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Springfield, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Bethesda, Maryland. Our focus on providing high-touch, responsive, relationship-based client service allows us to compete in the market, meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers.

The company has been listed on Nasdaq since 2018, trading under the symbol “FVCB”

How has your mission evolved over the last 18 years?

Since its founding in 2007, FVCbank has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver exceptional service, build strong relationships, and provide innovative financial solutions tailored to its customers’ needs. While the core principles of integrity, transparency, and trust have remained unchanged, the way FVCbank executes its mission has evolved significantly, particularly in response to advancements in financial technology. Over the past 18 years, the banking industry has undergone a digital transformation, and FVCbank has embraced these changes to enhance internal efficiencies and elevate customer experience.

One of the most notable evolutions in FVCbank’s mission has been its commitment to leveraging technology to better serve businesses and individuals. The bank has continuously integrated digital solutions that streamline operations while maintaining the personal relationships that define its customer service approach. From secure online banking platforms and mobile apps to advanced fraud detection and automation tools, FVCbank has adopted technology that enhances accessibility, security, and convenience for its customers.

Despite these technological advancements, FVCbank has never wavered in its focus on relationships, collaboration, and community impact. By fostering a culture of respect and adaptability, the bank has successfully balanced innovation with its customer-centric approach. As financial services continue to evolve, FVCbank remains dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with financial excellence, ensuring that both its mission and its methods reflect the changing needs of its customers.



How important is community involvement for a regional bank? What are some of the ways you’re working to better the communities you serve?

Community involvement has always been a fundamental pillar of FVCbank’s mission, reinforcing its commitment to fostering strong relationships and making a meaningful impact. Unlike larger, national banks, community banks like FVCbank are deeply rooted in the areas they serve, understanding the unique needs of local businesses, families, and organizations. This localized approach allows community banks to play a vital role in economic development, charitable initiatives, and financial education. By investing in their communities, they not only strengthen the local economy but also build trust and loyalty among their customers.

One of the most impactful ways community banks serve their local areas is through small business lending. By providing accessible financing options to entrepreneurs and local businesses, banks like FVCbank help create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and support innovation. Whether through lines of credit or tailored financial solutions, community banks are often the backbone of small business success. Additionally, these banks frequently partner with local chambers of commerce and economic development organizations to provide mentorship and networking opportunities for business owners.

Beyond business support, community banks are known for their philanthropic efforts and direct engagement with nonprofit organizations. Many actively contribute to local charities, sponsor community events, and encourage employees to volunteer their time. For example, FVCbank may support food drives, educational programs, or fundraising efforts for local schools and healthcare initiatives. Some community banks even offer financial literacy workshops to help individuals and families better manage their finances, plan for homeownership, and prepare for retirement.

By staying actively involved in the communities they serve, banks like FVCbank reinforce their mission of financial excellence while demonstrating that banking is about more than just transactions—it’s about relationships, trust, and making a lasting difference in people’s lives.



What’s been the biggest surprise during your 7 years as a publicly traded company?

Since going public seven years ago, FVCbank has faced a mix of unexpected challenges and opportunities. Market volatility, intensified by interest rate shifts and investor sentiment, has made navigating stock performance more complex. The transition also brought heightened regulatory and compliance demands, alongside pressure to meet shareholder expectations for consistent earnings. While public status has helped attract top talent through equity incentives, it has also made retention more sensitive to stock performance. Additionally, the bank has had to reaffirm its relationship-focused approach to reassure longtime clients adjusting to its public identity. Through it all, FVCbank has remained agile, strengthening its governance while staying true to its community banking roots.



Who is the ideal FVCBank customer? How do you build customer loyalty?

The ideal FVCbank customer is a small to mid-sized business looking for personalized banking solutions, strong relationships with bankers, and a focus on local decision-making. This includes business owners, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and professional service firms that need tailored financial products such as commercial loans, treasury management, and business checking accounts.

FVCbank builds customer loyalty by offering personalized service, competitive financial products, and a strong local presence. The Bank prioritizes relationships by assigning dedicated bankers who understand their customers’ industries and financial goals. We also provide quick decision-making on loans and other financial services, which is a key differentiator from larger banks. Additionally, FVCbank invests in technology to enhance convenience while maintaining a high level of customer service. Our focus on community engagement—such as supporting local businesses, charities, and networking events—further strengthens customer loyalty.



What does the phrase “relationships over transactions”, mean to you?

At FVCbank, ‘relationships over transactions means that we prioritize long-term partnerships with our clients rather than just focusing on individual deals. We take the time to understand their businesses, challenges, and goals so that we can provide tailored financial solutions that support their growth and success. By building trust and fostering meaningful connections, we ensure that our clients view us as a strategic partner, not just a service provider. This approach not only strengthens our customer relationships but also drives sustainable success for both our clients and our bank.

About David Pijor:

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

David W. Pijor is an accomplished leader in the banking and legal sectors, serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FVCbank. As the lead organizer, he played a pivotal role in the Bank’s establishment, which began operations on November 27, 2007. Under his leadership, FVCbank has become a trusted financial partner for business and commercial clients across Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Maryland, including Baltimore City. The Bank supports a diverse range of industries, including government contracting, nonprofits, and professional service firms.

Throughout its growth, FVCbank has embraced innovation, leveraging advanced financial technology to enhance customer experience and deliver data-driven insights that empower businesses to operate more efficiently. With assets exceeding $2 billion, FVCbank’s success reflects the dedication of its clients, staff, and leadership team, as well as strategic acquisitions and forward-thinking oversight by its Board of Directors.

Before his career in banking, Mr. Pijor practiced law for over 30 years in the DMV, specializing in business, mergers, and international law. His passion for banking led him to co-found James Monroe Bank, where he served as Chairman and General Counsel. Under his guidance, the bank achieved extraordinary growth, reaching over $740 million in assets in just eight years before being acquired by Mercantile Bancshares in 2006, generating over tenfold returns for its initial shareholders.

Mr. Pijor earned his Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Economics from the University of Michigan, graduating with High Distinction, and a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center.