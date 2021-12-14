FV, XTOC: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, which added 12,650,000 units, or a 21.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FV, in morning trading today First Trust Nasdaq-100-technology Sector is down about 1%, and First Trust Industrials Alphadex is higher by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the XTOC ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.