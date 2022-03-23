Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, where 24,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 29.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FV, in morning trading today First Trust Materials Alphadex Fund is up about 0.5%, and First Trust Industrials Alphadex is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the XTAP ETF, which lost 325,000 of its units, representing a 37.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: FV, XTAP: Big ETF Outflows

